Suspects Admits Role in Fatal Kansas City Holdup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Kansas City man has admitted taking part in a 2006 bank holdup in which a 70-year-old security guard was fatally wounded.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 25-year-old Thirlup Moose faces 25 to 35 years in prison following his guilty plea Thursday in federal court. Co-defendant Iralee French was sentenced earlier to 87 years.

Moose and French first robbed a Kansas City branch of United Missouri Bank branch in early February 2006. Prosecutors said the pair confronted a teller in a parking garage around 6:40 a.m. and forced her at gunpoint to turn over about $8,300.

They returned to the bank two weeks later. Investigators said French opened fire on guard Dwight Mayhugh as he drove into the garage. They fled in Mayhugh's car. He died the next day.