Suspects are scamming mid-Missourians with fake warrant phone calls

Scammers are telling victims that they have active warrants and need to pay a fine.

JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Sheriff’s Department and the Jefferson City Police Department reported that suspects are calling people, identifying themselves as Jefferson City police officers and claiming to get person must pay for active warrants or go to jail.

In some cases, the caller is identifying himself as Greg or Gary.

If someone does have a real active warrant, the sheriff’s department finds the suspect in person and does not call them by phone.

According to JCPD, the law enforcement agencies do not solicit money from citizens at any time.

The sheriff’s department said the same scam happened last year.