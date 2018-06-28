Suspects Arrested for Rash of Vehicle Thefts
HOLTS SUMMIT - At 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2011 officers from the Holts Summit Police Department were dispatched to the J&L Mobile Home Park at 320 North Summit Drive on a report of juveniles opening vehicles in the park and taking items from the vehicles.
While en-route to the scene, one of the responding officers observed a male subject walking in the area. As the officer was talking to the subject another officer saw a male running from the area, at which time the first subject also took off running. After a brief foot chase, both subjects were located at two different residences in the Seges Mobile Home Park at 188 North Summit Drive.
Both male subjects were taken into custody and released to their parents pending charges through the juvenile court.
Holts Summit Police have taken reports from over twenty-five victims in the J&L Mobile Home Park and from other nearby residences. Investigators are asking anyone who had their vehicle opened to contact the department at (573) 896-4678. For additional information, contact Officer Marc Haycook at (573) 690-8408
