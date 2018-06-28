Suspects Arrested in False Hit and Run

MACON - Two 21-year-olds were arrested Wednesday for filing a false report and hindering an investigation in a hit and run.

On March 14, one of the men was sent to Samaritan Hospital in Macon with injuries he reported were from a hit and run accident. According to Macon Police, the victim reported that he was hit by a dark colored Ford F-150 while crossing Highway 63 near the fairgrounds.

After an investigation, Macon Police found the injuries were not caused by a hit and run accident, and also did not happen within the city limits of Macon. The investigation has been turned over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The suspects have posted bond and are now pending a court date.