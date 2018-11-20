Suspects at large after man was abducted from his home

COLUMBIA - Police officers said multiple suspects are at large after they abducted a victim after trying to rob his home.

Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Sunset Lane just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday and found an injured man in the back yard of a home. Officers learned the 31-year-old male victim had been abducted from his home in the 200 block of Apple Tree Court.

Reports said three to five masked males armed with guns forced their way into the home on Apple Tree Court and demanded money. There was also a 22-year-old woman and 13-year-old juvenile in the home.

When the masked suspects didn't find any money, they allegedly forced the male victim into the trunk of the female victim's rented car. The man was able to escape out of the trunk near Broadway and West Boulevard. One of the suspects fired a gun at the victim when he escaped the trunk, but he was not injured.

The female victim at the home told officers that some of the suspects fled on foot before they arrived. The female victim and the 13-year-old juvenile were not hurt during the robbery, but the female victim's car is still missing.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery and abduction should call the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (573)875-TIPS to remain anonymous.