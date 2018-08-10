Suspects in Cray Case Seen on Video Dumping Body at Landfill

4 years 1 month 1 week ago Tuesday, July 01 2014 Jul 1, 2014 Tuesday, July 01, 2014 2:45:00 PM CDT July 01, 2014 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff, Brittany Rendak KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is currently ruling the investigation of Christopher Cray a homicide investigation.

Captain Doug Shoemaker said the Jefferson City Police Department was optimistic about finding Mr. Cray safe however all evidence and testimony has led them to believe that those chances are increasingly slim.

"Initially when we began this investigation we began it as a missing persons investigation. As time goes on however, while we've tried to remain optimistic evidence and information we have received is kind of pointing us to the contrary so we're really taking this investigation as less of a missing person and really focusing it on more of a potential homicide investigation," Shoemaker said.

The Jefferson City Police Department confirmsAdam Moore-Duncan was arrested for tampering with evidence and abandonment of a corpse at the Allied Waste landfill.

The court's previously sealed probable cause statement says Adam Moore-Duncan took a trash cart from a home on Boonville Road and was observed on video May 22 entering the landfill at 8:15 a.m. That's two days after 23-year-old Christopher Cray went missing from a Jefferson City Schnucks parking lot. The Jefferson City Police officer's sworn statement said Cray's body was placed in the trash cart and the corpse was disposed of at the customer self-serve drop off at the landfill.

Shoemaker said the investigation is not strictly focused on the landfill anymore and a lot of work still needs to be done.

"We keep getting more information so that's been very helpful for us to really shape this investigation and we are very positive of that too," Shoemaker said. "We just want to make sure we follow every lead and follow that until the end."

The Jefferson City Police are continuing to interview people with knowledge of the events surrounding Cray's disappearance. They will also search the landfill site and staff it all day, everyday until further notice.

Jefferson City Police, Missouri Task Force One and the Missouri State Highway Patrol have been searching the landfill since June 26.

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Missouri State Fair kicks off with opening ceremony and parade
Missouri State Fair kicks off with opening ceremony and parade
SEDALIA - Hundreds of people traveled to Sedalia Thursday for the opening day of the Missouri State Fair. The... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 Thursday, August 09, 2018 9:43:00 PM CDT August 09, 2018 in News

Cole County EMS to move back to 24-hour shifts
Cole County EMS to move back to 24-hour shifts
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Commission has approved the EMS chief's plan to bring 24-hour shifts back. "There's... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 Thursday, August 09, 2018 5:38:00 PM CDT August 09, 2018 in News

Two Osage County men arrested in connection to burglary
Two Osage County men arrested in connection to burglary
OSAGE COUNTY - Osage County deputies said they detained two men for a burglary on Wednesday. Investigators say Kenneth... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 Thursday, August 09, 2018 1:02:00 PM CDT August 09, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing Harrisburg teen found
UPDATE: Missing Harrisburg teen found
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department says a missing Harrisburg teen has been found and is safe. Tristan... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 Thursday, August 09, 2018 11:52:00 AM CDT August 09, 2018 in Top Stories

Vice President Pence sets eyes on 2020 for 'Space Force'
Vice President Pence sets eyes on 2020 for 'Space Force'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has announced plans for a new, separate U.S. Space Force as sixth military... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 Thursday, August 09, 2018 11:05:00 AM CDT August 09, 2018 in News

Submarine named for Columbia gets new commanding officer
Submarine named for Columbia gets new commanding officer
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - The U.S.S. Columbia, a submarine named after several U.S. cities including Columbia, Missouri, is... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 Thursday, August 09, 2018 9:44:03 AM CDT August 09, 2018 in News

Three teens and a child escape house fire in Jefferson City
Three teens and a child escape house fire in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Three teenagers and a child escaped a house fire without injury Wednesday night. The Jefferson City... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 Thursday, August 09, 2018 8:31:00 AM CDT August 09, 2018 in News

Children found in New Mexico compound were training for school shootings, prosecutors say
Children found in New Mexico compound were training for school shootings, prosecutors say
(CNN) -- As authorities work to identify a young boy's remains, they have learned that at least one of the... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 Thursday, August 09, 2018 8:03:00 AM CDT August 09, 2018 in News

Inmate who fathered baby with guard sentenced for smuggling
Inmate who fathered baby with guard sentenced for smuggling
KANSAS CITY (AP) — An inmate who ran a conspiracy to smuggle contraband such as cell phones into the Jackson... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 Thursday, August 09, 2018 6:03:00 AM CDT August 09, 2018 in News

Fulton dad calls son a hero for getting two toddlers out of house fire
Fulton dad calls son a hero for getting two toddlers out of house fire
FULTON - A Fulton man says his 13-year-old son is a hero for saving his family from an intense fire... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 Thursday, August 09, 2018 4:58:00 AM CDT August 09, 2018 in News

Ellis Fischel Cancer Center offers tobacco free program to help smokers quit
Ellis Fischel Cancer Center offers tobacco free program to help smokers quit
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care and the Wellness Resource Center are teaming up Thursday to provide guidance in order to... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 Thursday, August 09, 2018 2:29:00 AM CDT August 09, 2018 in News

Woman wounded in drive-by shooting in northeast Columbia
Woman wounded in drive-by shooting in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA - At approximately 9:11 PM CT police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1700 block of Hanover... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 08 2018 Aug 8, 2018 Wednesday, August 08, 2018 10:36:00 PM CDT August 08, 2018 in News

4 Missouri children found in plywood boxes
4 Missouri children found in plywood boxes
FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) — Police responding to a call to a child abuse hotline at a southeast Missouri home found... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 08 2018 Aug 8, 2018 Wednesday, August 08, 2018 9:50:00 PM CDT August 08, 2018 in News

Chamber of Commerce looks to promote gas tax on November ballot
Chamber of Commerce looks to promote gas tax on November ballot
COLUMBIA - Columbia's Chamber of Commerce plans to help promote and educate voters on a gas tax they will see... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 08 2018 Aug 8, 2018 Wednesday, August 08, 2018 7:30:00 PM CDT August 08, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Police look for football field vandal; case could be a felony
UPDATE: Police look for football field vandal; case could be a felony
FULTON - Police are looking for the person who damaged the Westminster College football field when they drove their truck... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 08 2018 Aug 8, 2018 Wednesday, August 08, 2018 6:56:00 PM CDT August 08, 2018 in News

Springfield voters overturn pit bull ban
Springfield voters overturn pit bull ban
SPRINGFIELD - Springfield residents have voted down a ban on pit bulls. The Springfield News-Leader reports... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 08 2018 Aug 8, 2018 Wednesday, August 08, 2018 5:07:00 PM CDT August 08, 2018 in News

Boone County clerk to destroy vault of completed ballots
Boone County clerk to destroy vault of completed ballots
COLUMBIA - More than 37,000 people voted in Boone County Tuesday, and all of their completed ballots will be destroyed.... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 08 2018 Aug 8, 2018 Wednesday, August 08, 2018 3:43:00 PM CDT August 08, 2018 in News

Columbia online payment system having problems
Columbia online payment system having problems
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia's online payment service is having problems at the moment, according to the city's Facebook... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 08 2018 Aug 8, 2018 Wednesday, August 08, 2018 3:37:54 PM CDT August 08, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1am 72°
2am 71°
3am 70°
4am 69°