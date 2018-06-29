Suspects in Deadly Kan. Fire Make Court Appearance

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - Two Kansas State University students accused of setting a deadly fire have made their first court appearances.

Twenty-year-old Patrick Scahill and 19-year-old Virginia Griese are both held on $1 million bond on charges of first-degree felony and murder and aggravated arson. They charges stem from a Feb. 7 fire at an apartment building near campus that killed 34-year-old Vasanta Pallem, a postdoctoral researcher in chemical engineering.

WIBW-TV reports Griese and Scahill appeared Tuesday via camera hookups from jail before Riley County Judge William Malcolm.

Investigators have released little information about the fire or a possible motive, and no evidence was presented Tuesday. The judge scheduled a preliminary hearing March 22 for Griese and a status hearing March 12 for Scahill, who indicated he's preparing to hire a lawyer.