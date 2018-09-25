Suspects In Death of Former Athlete Accused Again

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - The two teenage cousins charged in the death of a former Saint Louis University volleyball player now face more charges for another crime.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Tuesday charged Keith Esters of Bel-Ridge and Johnathan Perkins of Overland with first-degree robbery, felonious restraint and two counts of armed criminal action. They are accused of robbing and kidnapping a woman in Brentwood on Aug. 12.

Authorities say they forced their way into a woman's car, demanded money then forced her to drive to an ATM and withdraw cash.

Police say the same two 18-year-olds killed Megan Boken of Wheaton, Ill., during a botched robbery in St. Louis. Boken was in St. Louis for an alumni volleyball match.