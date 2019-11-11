Suspects in Death of Mo. Woman Go to Court

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - A man charged in the death of a Missouri woman whose body was found in a box had a not guilty plea entered for him during a court appearance.

Martin Lee Williams was arraigned Tuesday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and abandonment of a corpse in the death of 35-year-old Tangela Fisher of St. Joseph. Her body was found in a homemade box in rural Platte County on Sept. 13.

A second man, 31-year-old Juan Naranjo, appeared via video in a separate hearing Tuesday. He's charged with improper handling of a corpse and a drug charge.

Both men requested public defenders.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports a probable cause statement says Fisher overdosed while she and the two suspects were using illegal drugs.