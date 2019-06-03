Suspects in Mo. Deaths Might Be Tried as Adults
GALENA, Mo. - A hearing will be held next month to determine if two juveniles will be tried as adults in the killings of a Michigan couple in southwest Missouri.
KY3-TV reports a Stone County judge on Wednesday scheduled a March 4 hearing to decide if the 15- and 16-year-old boys will be tried as adults.
They are charged in the killings of 70-year-old Paul Brian Brooks and his wife, 69-year-old Margaret Susan Brooks, in January. The Baldwin, Mich., couple were seasonal residents at the home near Table Rock Lake where they were killed.
The suspects ran away from Lives Under Construction Boys Ranch two days before the couple's bodies were found. The 15-year-old is from Tennessee and the 16-year-old is from Texas.
More News
Grid
List
ROCHEPORT - Sandbagging efforts along Katy Trail in Rocheport continues bringing volunteers as flooding continues to close many roads, bridges... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government for years has kept under wraps the names of hundreds of nursing homes around... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - The Missouri River bridge that connects Cooper and Howard counties was closed on Monday morning. All the roads... More >>
in
FULTON - Fulton Middle School Principal Beth Houf is one of the National Association of Secondary School Principals Digital Principal... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public Schools sent out an email Monday with more information for parents, guardians and staff... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - It has been a heartbreaking few days for students at Moreau Heights Elementary school, who are mourning... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Parson signed a proclamation Monday to make June 2019 the Missouri State Team Member Appreciation Month... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Applications for medical marijuana identification cards will soon be available in Missouri. The state health... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The research reactor at MU will hold an emergency drill on Monday morning. Organizers say the precautionary... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - At its meeting Monday, the Columbia city council will further discuss possible regulations for medical marijuana. According... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 will participate in a series of FEMA-sanctioned disaster relief exercises this week across the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City neighbors came together Sunday for a concert to raise support and each other's spirits after... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A long-running Springfield prostitution case has ended. Forty-one-year-old Laura Fiedler, a former Springfield teacher, pleaded... More >>
in
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - Perdue Foods is recalling 31,703 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be contaminated with pieces... More >>
in
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The victims of America's latest mass shooting had been dead for less than a day... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Police have located Sylvia Sue Donnell who had been missing for five days. Donnell, 62, is... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - 25-year-old Katie Paul, who died after being hit by a car in downtown Columbia early Saturday morning, taught... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Sinclair School of Nursing intends to gradually increase undergraduate enrollment, which will help the... More >>
in