Suspects in Mo. Deaths Might Be Tried as Adults

GALENA, Mo. - A hearing will be held next month to determine if two juveniles will be tried as adults in the killings of a Michigan couple in southwest Missouri.

KY3-TV reports a Stone County judge on Wednesday scheduled a March 4 hearing to decide if the 15- and 16-year-old boys will be tried as adults.

They are charged in the killings of 70-year-old Paul Brian Brooks and his wife, 69-year-old Margaret Susan Brooks, in January. The Baldwin, Mich., couple were seasonal residents at the home near Table Rock Lake where they were killed.

The suspects ran away from Lives Under Construction Boys Ranch two days before the couple's bodies were found. The 15-year-old is from Tennessee and the 16-year-old is from Texas.