Suspects in Omaha double homicide arrested on I-70

COLUMBIA — Columbia police officers arrested two murder suspects on Interstate 70 around noon on Friday. Both are accused of involvement in an April double homicide in northeast Omaha.

Our NBC-affiliate station, WOWT News, in Omaha reported Phillip Osby, 36, was wanted for second-degree murder and weapons charges. Zabrina Dunn-Osby, 39, was wanted on a charges of terroristic threats.

Police believe to be connected to the murders of 47-year-old Allen McReynolds and 52-year-old Victor Beatty, who were shot outside the Zac Riders Motorcycle Club on April 16. The victims died of gunshot wounds after being transported to a local hospital in Omaha.

Osby and Dunn were stopped by Columbia officers at the 125-mile marker on I-70, near the West Boulevard/Business Loop exit. Both were being held without bond in the Boone County Jail.

A third suspect, 41-year-old Lee Turner, has already been arrested. He was taken to the Douglas County Jail in Omaha.