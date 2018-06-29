Suspects in Student's Death Get Changes of Venue

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Two suspects have been granted changes in venue for their trials in the beating death of a Northwest Missouri State University student.

Kevin Mooney and Tony Overlin, both of Bethany, are accused of killing 21-year-old Tomarken Smith of St. Louis last Sept. 14 outside a Maryville bar.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports Mooney was granted a change of venue Monday to Atchison County, where his trial is to begin Sept. 30. Last week, Overlin's trial was moved to Buchanan County for a Nov. 1 start.

Both are charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault. Police say the men had an altercation with Smith inside the bar and assaulted him when he left.