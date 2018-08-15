Suspended MU professor plans to fight to keep job

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) - MU Assistant Professor Melissa Click said she has been working with a public relations firm in order to repair her image after her infamous run-in with a student journalist last November.

In a confrontation caught on video last November, Melissa Click called for "some muscle" to remove a student videographer from the protest area on the Columbia campus.

Click was charged with misdemeanor assault, but a Columbia prosecutor said he'll drop the charge if she completes community service.

Click has given several interviews recently and has been working with Status Labs, an online reputation management firm.

She told The Columbia Missourian she wants to stay at MU and that she deserves to be treated fairly.