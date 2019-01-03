Suspended volunteer EMS responder: It wasn't my intention to offend anyone

COLUMBIA - The volunteer Boone County EMS responder who made a controversial statement on Facebook said it was an "ill-advised post made out of frustration."

When reached by phone Wednesday afternoon, Peter Graff said he did not mean to be "malicious." He said he made the post out of frustration because his wife has a disability.

The Boone County Fire Protection District on Tuesday said it suspended Graff pending an internal personnel investigation. Graff said his post had nothing to do with the fire district.

His Facebook post said: "One of my family members has a permanent disability. I really love it when I see healthy young blacks park in handicap spots. I've not seen any other ethnic group do that. I suppose it is hard to walk with your pants around your knees."

Gale Blomenkamp, a bureau director for the fire protection district, said a social media policy is under review by the fire board for approval.

Graff said if he had to do it over again, he would not have made the comment. He said he did not mean to offend anyone. His comments have been blown out of proportion, he said.

The president of Race Matters, Friends said Tuesday her message to Graff is "get help."

Traci Wilson-Kleekamp said it is disappointing people harbor ill will about people who are different from them.

"I don't care if you you're a volunteer, if you're a worker. Racism is not a needed tool to be a public servant, actually," she said. "I think that people who cannot treat other people like their brother and sister and speak of them in that way as public servants should not be in those positions."

Wilson-Kleekamp said it's a "personal decision to decide to disentangle oneself from this kind of ideology."

"Usually, people say, 'well, I didn't mean it,'" she said. "There's too much in this like using the word handicap, which we don't use when talking about people with disabilities," she said.

Chuck Graham, the chair of the Columbia Disabilities Commission, said he thinks it is "stupid for anybody, whether they're, you know, in the public or private sector, to post something like that."

He added: "There's people, you know [in] every car, height and weight that abuse disabled parking. It's 2019. I would hope we can do better."