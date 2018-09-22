Suspicious bag found outside St. Louis police department
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities who detonated a suspicious canvas bag found outside the St. Louis police department's headquarters said it turned out to be mostly clothes.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the bag was discovered about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and bomb and arson investigators responded. The package was detonated about 7:45 p.m.
Foot and vehicular traffic on a nearby street was blocked as investigators looked at the package.
There were no injuries.
