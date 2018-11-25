Suspicious cell phone purchases lead to FBI investigation

COLUMBIA - Three separate Missouri law enforcement agencies are working with the FBI after suspicious cell phone purchases.

The Columbia Police Department received information on Monday around 9:30 p.m. that a witness saw five or more men purchase multiple prepaid cell phones from the Conley Road Walmart.

The Lebanon Police Department also contacted the FBI after two men from out of state purchased 59 cellphones from Walmart. The men bought the phones just before 4 a.m. on Saturday. According to the incident report, employees at the store felt that it was "suspicious" that the men were buying such a large quantity of phones.

The Macon County Sheriff's Department and Macon Police Department reported on their Facebook page that they contacted FBI officials in St. Louis and Springfield after another report of a suspicious purchase of multiple prepaid cell phones.

All investigations are ongoing.