Suspicious devices found in car shut down I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police say two people from Missouri were taken into custody after suspicious devices prompted the closure of a section of Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka for about five hours.

Police Lt. Chris Heaven says officers noticed the suspicious packages, methamphetamine and guns after the vehicle was stopped for several traffic violations early Tuesday.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports investigators eventually determined the packages were blasting packs used for large homemade rockets. Heaven says the packs look similar to sticks of dynamite.

The discovery prompted the shutdown of east- and westbound traffic on Interstate 70 for about five hours.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration assisted because the two suspects were felons allegedly in possession of firearms who were transporting illegal substances.