Suspicious Package at Courthouse

COLUMBIA - A suspicious package at the Boone County Courthouse temporarily shut down part of downtown during the Thursday morning rush.

KOMU 8 confirmed that a suspicious envelope is under investigation at the Boone County Courthouse.

Detective Tom O'Sullivan of the Boone County Sheriff's Department said a custodian found the letter just before 7 a.m. Thursday and alerted authorities.

A Mid-Missouri Bomb Squad robot removed the letter from the building. After inspecting the letter, authorities cleared the scene at 9 a.m.

O'Sullivan said the letter was addressed to a circuit judge. He said the person who sent the letter was involved in a court case the judge is hearing. O'Sullivan told KOMU 8 there was nothing dangerous or malicious in the envelope.

He said although there was no danger, the bomb squad performed their job as planned.

"As you can see they were fully prepared to handle this incident and bring it to a safe, quick resolution," said O'Sullivan.

O'Sullivan told KOMU 8 he does not expect prosecutors to press any charges in the incident.