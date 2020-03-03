Sustainability Fair promotes eco-friendly living

COLUMBIA - More than 200 people in Columbia spent their Saturday at the annual Sustainable Living Fair at City Hall.

Peaceworks, a non-profit organization in mid-Missouri, hosted their annual event to promote sustainable living and offer environmentally friendly tips.

Dozens of vendors educated the public on how to live a sustainable life in Columbia. To make the community more sustainable, individuals are encouraged to walk or bike rather than drive, reduce their water use and stay away from non-biodegradable plastics.

Peaceworks director Mark Haim explained the necessity for community action.

"Societally, we're going to need to become sustainable to survive," he said. "Individual action is critically important, public policy action is critically important."

Community members went to a variety of workshops to learn more about specific topics including recycling, composting, and solar energy.

Derek Lang, a member of Climate Change for Mizzou, said the support from the community makes living an eco-friendly life possible.

"There is a huge community for sustainability in Columbia," he said. "I especially see it because I'm involved in it and it's just great to see the community come together over issues like this."