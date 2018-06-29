Sutton, Gathercole Named All-HAAC

KANSAS CITY -- Central Methodist forward Towanda Sutton and guard Sammie Gathercole have been named to the 2012 All-Heart of America Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Teams. Sutton was a second team selection, while Gathercole was voted to the third team.

Sutton ranked 17th in the conference in double-doubles with one. Playing in 16 games this season, she ranked second on the team in scoring with 9.06 points per game. Sutton's 5.6 rebounds per game ranked second on the squad.

Gathercole ranked seventh in the league in three-point field goals made with 44. She was 15th in the HAAC in offensive rebounds with 1.74 per game and 19th in the conference in defensive rebounds per game with 3.15. Gathercole averaged 8.9 points in 27 games.

Graceland's Florida Siaosi was named the Player of the Year. Avila's Victoria Murillo was voted Defensive Player of the Year. Newcomer of the Year honors went to Aneshia Starks of Culver-Stockton. Freshman of the Year accolades went to Daria Sprew of MidAmerica Nazarene.

The Eagles earned the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Heart of America Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Tournament. Central Methodist will host No. 6-seed Graceland in the tournament Quarterfinals on Thursday inside Puckett Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. The Eagles won both meetings against the Yellowjackets during the regular season, 75-69 and 56-52.