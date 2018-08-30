SUV driver hurt in a crash with a Missouri school bus

KIRKSVILLE - The driver of an SUV is hospitalized after a collision with a school bus in northeast Missouri.

The Kirksville Daily Express reports that the accident happened Wednesday morning on U.S. 63 in Kirksville. Witnesses told police that the bus turned left in front of a Honda Pilot.

Seven children on the bus, and the bus driver, were not injured, but an aide to the driver sustained minor injuries that did not require hospitalization. Details about the Pilot driver's injuries have not been released.