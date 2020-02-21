Suzuki gets 4,192nd career hit in majors, Japan
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Ichiro Suzuki singled in the first inning for his 4,192nd career hit in the major leagues and Japan, passing Ty Cobb's total that ranks second in history.
The 41-year-old Suzuki got his 2,914th big league hit for the Miami Marlins against the Cardinals on Saturday night. He had 1,278 hits in nine seasons for the Orix Blue Wave in Japan.
The combined total is not recognized as an official mark.
Suzuki doffed his helmet and bowed to the crowd after the hit.
Cobb held the big league mark that Pete Rose passed on his way to a record 4,256 hits.
