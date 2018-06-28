SW Illinois Man Sentenced in Fatal Tire Iron Beating

BELLEVILLE, Ill. - A southwestern Illinois man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison in the 2008 tire-iron beating death of a woman in a motel.

Twenty-seven-year-old Santoin Russell was convicted in July of first-degree murder. He was among three people accused in the death of 29-year-old Karinina Polk, whose body was found in a Fairmont City, Illinois motel. Authorities say the tire iron used to bludgeon her was jammed down her throat.

A prosecutor said the victim owed Russell $1,000 for drugs.

Another defendant, Kendra Merideth, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Authorities contend she held Polk's legs during the attack.

Terryon Triplett has pleaded guilty in the case and is serving a 20-year sentence