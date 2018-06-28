SW Missouri airports sign emergency plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Airports at Fort Leonard Wood and in Springfield have signed an agreement to share facilities for emergency planning.

KYTV-TV reports the agreement formalizes the relationship between the post and airport during emergencies or military drills that require use of the airport's facilities.

Officials say the agreement between the Waynesville-St.Robert Regional Airport at Fort Leonard Wood and Springfield-Branson National Airport will allow the military's 4th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade to deploy more quickly.

The agreement includes ensuring fuel is available, guidelines to make airport staff and security aware of the weapons and ammunition the military units might be carrying, and providing space for a maximum of two aircraft on the tarmac.