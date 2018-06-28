SW Missouri Father, Man Found Dead in Home

By: The Associated Press

CAMDEN (AP) - Camden County authorities say a preliminary investigation found no evidence of foul play in the deaths of a Camdenton man and a toddler.

The sheriff's office said in a news release Sunday that it is investigating the deaths of 40-year-old Robert William Burns and 2-year-old Sadie Marie Burns.

They were found dead Friday in their Camdenton home.

The final determination of a cause of death will be released after a medical examiner submits a final report.