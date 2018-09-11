SW Missouri Father, Toddler Found Dead in Home

By: The Associated Press

CAMDEN (AP) - A medical examiner says a preliminary autopsy shows a toddler apparently drowned in a southwest Missouri home where her father was also found dead.

Camden County authorities found the bodies of 2-year-old Sadie Marie Burns and 40-year-old Robert William Burns in their Camdenton home Friday.

Deputy medical examiner Ron Yoder released the autopsy report on Sadie Monday but did not disclose details of the drowning. The father's death is still being investigated.

Authorities had said Sunday that foul play was not suspected.

Yoder says that Sadie's mother, 29-year-old Ashley Burns of Linn Creek, was one of three people killed in a traffic accident last November.

The Highway Patrol said at the time that Burns' vehicle collided head-on with an SUV in Miller County. Two people in the SUV also died.