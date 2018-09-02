SW Missouri Man Arrested in Facebook School Threat

GRANBY, Mo. (AP) - A 50-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly threatening on Facebook to cause "a blood bath" at a southwest Missouri high school.

Newton County Sheriff Ken Copeland says Daniel L. Reed of Granby was arrested Thursday after an investigation into the threat against East Newton High School.

Copeland says Reed made the threat on a Facebook account using a 14-year-old boy named "Noah Ambercrombe." Some students reported the threat on Monday and Copeland said investigators quickly determined that no one named "Noah Ambercrombe" was enrolled at any area school.

The Joplin Globe reports investigators suspected Reed because "Noah" said he was upset about how his friend "Daniel" was being treated. Reed is charged with second-degree child molestation for alleged sexual contact with a 14-year-old boy.