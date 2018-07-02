SW Missouri Man Dies In Creek

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ANDERSON (AP) - Authorities report a flood-related death in southwest Missouri. The Missouri Water Patrol says a 66-year-old man died after his car was swept off a low-water bridge into Beemans Creek in McDonald County yesterday. Witnesses say they saw George Burr of Anderson hanging onto the steering wheel of his car as the vehicle spun in the water. By the time help arrived, Burr was gone. His body was recovered less than a half-mile downstream.