SW Missouri Man Pleads in Baby's Shaking Death

LAMAR (AP) -- A southwest Missouri man admits he accidentally killed his ex-girlfriend's 4-month-old son when he shook the baby.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jonathan Rector pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a plea deal after originally being charged with second-degree murder. His sentence will be limited to 15 years in prison.

During a hearing Monday in Barton County court, Rector admitted he injured Kaiden Stevens by shaking him on Feb. 17 in what he called a fit of rage. He was babysitting the boy while his mother was at work.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Rector initially said the boy was hurt in a fall. But during an interview with law officers, Rector admitted to shaking the child.

Kaiden died at a Kansas City hospital three days after he was injured.