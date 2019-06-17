SW Missouri Officer Stands Trial in Shooting

7 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, November 30 2011 Nov 30, 2011 Wednesday, November 30, 2011 8:17:54 AM CST November 30, 2011 in News
By: Associated Press

CASSVILLE - The involuntary manslaughter trial has begun for a southwest Missouri police officer who shot an Arkansas man after a police chase.

Prosecutors say Southwest City police officer 35-year-old Brian Massa wasn't justified in shooting 26-year-old Bobby Stacy, of Gravette, Ark.

Investigators say the pursuit began after Massa tried to stop Stacy north of Southwest City.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and prosecutors say Massa fired four shots at Stacy while Stacy was inside the SUV. Stacy was hit once in the head.

Massa claims that Stacy was trying to hit him with the vehicle and that he was only acting in self-defense by shooting him.

The Joplin Globe reported that the case is being tried in Barry County on a change of venue from McDonald County.

