SW Missouri sex offender admits paying to watch kids online

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A registered southwest Missouri sex offender has pleaded guilty in federal court to sending money to the Philippines to watch online sex shows involving children.

The Springfield News-Leader reports 65-year-old Paul Sipeer of Duenweb pleaded guilty on Tuesday to receiving child porn over the Internet. Federal prosecutors say he is facing at least 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Sipeer transferred money to people in the Philippines in amounts between $10 and $20 several times a month last summer.

Sipeer admitted to investigators that he had sent about $1,200 to the Philippines to pay for "sex shows." He also acknowledged downloading child porn from the Internet.

Sipeer was convicted in 1992 of sexually abusing a 7-year-old.