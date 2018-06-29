SW Missouri Woman Pleads Guilty in Ex-Husband's Death

Barbara Banning of Monett pleaded guilty yesterday in Stone County Circuit Court to 2nd degree murder and 1st degree arson. She had been charged with pouring gasoline on 69-year-old Fred Bounous at his Verona home in September 2004, then setting him on fire. Prosecutors said Banning fled in Bounous' pickup truck and later turned herself in. Lawrence County D.A. Robert George says he'll seek 25 years on the murder count plus ten years for the arson charge.