SW Mo. Apartment Manager Sentenced in Fraud Scheme

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A southwest Missouri woman has been sentenced to slightly more than three years in prison for a nearly $400,000 fraud scheme at apartment complexes she managed.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 55-year-old Barbara J. Evans, of Carthage, must also pay about $206,000 in restitution under the sentence she received Thursday.

Evans pleaded guilty earlier to one count each of wire fraud, money laundering and filing a false tax return.

Evans managed four Carthage apartment complexes for a Boston-based company. In her plea, she admitted keeping about $206,000 in rent increases paid by tenants of subsidized units when their incomes rose.

She also admitted arranging for a construction company she created with her daughter to get $192,000 worth of contracts at subsidized properties she managed.