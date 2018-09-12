SW Mo Cave Free of Bat Disease

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Tests on bats in a Springfield area cave show no signs of a disease that has killed bats elsewhere, including in eastern Missouri.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board said in a release Tuesday that lab tests on bats in Sequiota Park showed no traces of white-nose syndrome, which has killed more than 5 million bats around the country. The disease was also recently documented in three bats in Lincoln County in eastern Missouri.

In North America, more than 5.7 million bats have died since 2006 when white-nose syndrome was first detected in upstate New York. The disease is not a threat to humans.

The park board said tests for the fungus that causes the disease and the disease itself were negative on the migrating bats in Sequiota Park.