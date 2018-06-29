SW Mo. Couple Found Dead in Apparent Homicide

STOVER, Mo. - Two people are dead in what southwest Missouri investigators are calling a double homicide after an apparent robbery.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports the victims were found dead Tuesday morning in a home in Ivy Bend, south of the Morgan County town of Stover.

Several Missouri broadcasters are reporting the Morgan County Sheriff's Office received a call about the crime just after 11 a.m.

KCTV in Kansas City is reporting one of the victims is a wheelchair-bound woman who was a prominent Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent.

KMIZ in Columbia reports a friend went to the home and found the elderly woman lying face down, and that law enforcement officers who responded to the scene found a man lying in a different part of the home.