SW Mo. Food Bank Receives $1M Grant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A food bank that serves 28 counties in southwestern Missouri is receiving a $1 million grant over the next two years.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the donation to Ozarks Food Harvest was announced Tuesday. The grant was made by the Missouri Foundation for Health, which is awarding $4 million overall to provide food to Missouri residents.

Ozarks Food Harvest is a 30-year-old nonprofit organization. Officials say the group plans to spend the money on equipment and infrastructure.