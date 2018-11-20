SW Mo. Girl Dies After Darting into Traffic

CAPE FAIR, Mo. (AP) - A sport utility vehicle has struck and killed a 5-year-old girl who darted onto Missouri 173 in southwest Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the girl as Sahara E. Blevins. The accident happened late Saturday afternoon just north of the Stone County town of Cape Fair, where the girl lived. The girl was pronounced dead several hours later at a Springfield hospital.