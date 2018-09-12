SW Mo. Man Arrested After 22-month-old Boy Dies

SENECA, Mo. (AP) - A southwest Missouri man is in custody after his girlfriend's 22-month-old son died.

The Joplin Globe reported that an autopsy led to the 20-year-old boyfriend's arrest Friday night.

Sheriff Ken Copeland says the mother called 911 Thursday and reported that her son was not breathing.

Emergency medical personnel rushed to their home north of Seneca near the Oklahoma state line and found the child unresponsive. The boy was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, where he was pronounced dead.