SW Mo. Man Enters Alford Plea in Rape Cases

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A Nixa man faces up to 12 years in prison after entering an Alford plea to rape charges.

Authorities accused Marquart of attacking three women in 2007 at his home. He was charged with three counts of rape and two counts of sodomy.

In the plea deal with Greene County prosecutors, 28-year-old Jamison S. Marquart will face a prison term of between five and 12 years. Under an Alford plea, a defendant maintains his innocence but agrees a jury could find him guilty based on the state's evidence.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Marquart remains free on bond until sentencing, which is Jan. 10.

The terms of the agreement also called for Marquart to register as a sex offender and submit to GPS monitoring for the rest of his life.