SW Mo. Man Found Guilty in 3 Homicides

CAMDENTON (AP) - A southwest Missouri man will be sentenced in November for killing three people in rural Camden County.

Camden County Circuit Court Judge Ken Hayden on Tuesday found 54-year-old Morris McCabe guilty of three counts each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the deaths of Don Young, Don Myers and Sally Amos.

They were killed at Myers' home near Stoutland in December 2010. Prosecutors say McCabe shot Myers because he had previously dated McCabe's ex-girlfriend. Young and Amos did not know McCabe.

At the time of the murders, McCabe had been out of prison only 10 months for a murder he committed in 1979.

McCabe will be sentenced Nov. 12.