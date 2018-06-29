SW Mo. Officials Investigate 4-Year-Old's Death

JERKTAIL (AP) - The death of a 4-year-old southwest Missouri boy whose body was found in a lagoon is being investigated as a possible homicide.

Wright County Sheriff's deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers began investigating after the body was found Wednesday morning behind a home between Hartville and Competition.

KY3-TV reports a 22-year-old person of interest was taken to a Springfield hospital and is under police supervision. Three other children in the home are in protective custody.

No further details were immediately available.

