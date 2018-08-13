SWAT team called to a narcotics search warrant

JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested a Jefferson City man on charges of drug trafficking Thursday morning.

Jefferson City's SWAT team, along with the MUSTANG Drug Task Force, conducted a narcotics search warrant at 1017 B Buena Vista Street.

Police said they found Robert Criddle, 33, in possession of approximately 16 grams of powder cocaine, approximately 25 grams of crack cocaine and a loaded .45 caliber handgun.

Criddle, a convicted felon, was taken to the Cole County Jail and has been charged with trafficking drugs in the second degree and unlawful possession of a firearm.