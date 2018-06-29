SWAT Team Standoff With 107-Year-Old Man

PINE BLUFF, Ark. - SWAT officers killed a 107-year-old man in a home standoff.

Upon arriving at Monroe Isadore's home on Saturday, September 7, police officers were threatened. Pine Bluff Lt. David Price said Isadore pointed a weapon at the two officers, prompting a call for more officers and eventually a SWAT team.

Officers tried to get in through his bedroom, but Isadore shot at them through a door. He missed and the SWAT team was able to place a camera inside the room. They were then able to establish the type of gun Isadore had.

According to the Associated Press, after failed negotiations, gas was released in the room. Isadore began to fire at officers, and they shot in return, eventually hitting and killing him.