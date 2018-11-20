Swedish Furniture Titan Ikea Comes to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The world's largest furniture retailer is opening its first Missouri location in St. Louis.

Ikea plans a Wednesday morning announcement of its new store on Forest Park Avenue near the city's Central West End. The store will have a prominent perch in the new CORTEX research park.

Ikea is known for its devoted customers, some of whom drive from St. Louis to Chicago. Several local personal shopping companies cater to Ikea customers unable to make the long drive north.

Ikea has nearly 350 stores worldwide but fewer than 40 in the U.S. A new store is also under construction in Merriam, Kan.