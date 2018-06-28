Swim Club apologizes for creek pollution

COLUMBIA - The board of West Broadway Swim Club in Columbia has apologized for pollution of Harmony Creek, after the Missouri Department Of Natural Resources has started investigation.

”On behalf of the West Broadway Swimming Club, we want to apologize for the recent discharge of pool water into Harmony Creek. We deeply regret our error,” said the board of West Broadway Swim Club in a written statement on its web page Wednesday.

The DNR investigation started on Sept. 6 after reports that pool water drainage from the Swim Club had killed fish. According to the investigative report, almost 300 fish died as a result of the water pollution.

The Swim Club didn’t have a permission to discharge their pool water into the environment.

”As soon as we received the report from the DNR, we began taking action steps which include applying for a general permit from the DNR to allow us to discharge pool water, submitting a written statement explaining what actions have been taken to correct the violation and prevent a reoccurrence in the future, and contacting the City of Columbia to discuss the possibility of connecting the pool to the city’s sanitary sewer system. All these steps will be completed by October 19, 2016."

The board said it consists of all volunteers, who strive to provide a safe, fun place for families to swim, and that it would never intentionally harm the environment.