Swimming Pool Builder Ordered to Pay $117,000

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A permanent injunction obtained by Attorney General Jay Nixon will require a St. Louis-area swimming pool builder to pay $117,000 in restitution and penalties. Brian Ecker of St. Louis did business as B-and-C Custom Pools. The injunction filed in St. Charles County also permanently bars him from the pool construction business. Nixon says Ecker took large deposits from customers and did little or no work, but refused to return the deposits.