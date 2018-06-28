Swiping Street Signs

They are the signs that tell us where to go and where we are. One sign says "Do Not Enter," but Chris Klenklen hopes troublemakers will follow a different warning: do not steal.

"The sooner the city puts a new sign up, the sooner it'll get stolen. It's just a matter of time," said Klenklen.

His street shares its name with a popular brand of beer, Corona, which makes the street sign a target.

"The sign is missing more than it's up," said Klenklen.

But the city is striking back. Under a proposed law, those found with the city's signs face a big fine or even time in jail.

It's not just neighborhoods caught up in the sign saga, businesses along roads like Corona say the sign swipers are bad for business

"It becomes a problem for people finding businesses that they're looking for. It's a problem for the mailman, and some of the other services," said business developer Don Ginsburg.

The city found one solution on High Street in Columbia that has a similar problem. They put their street sign way up high above the power lines.

Klenklen thinks it is high time the hoodlums find something else to do and hopes that the new law might help thwart the thieves.

"Columbia's a very vibrant town and there's other things to keep themselves entertained," said Klenklen.

City officials say Columbia spends more than one hundred thousand dollars each year to replace stolen signs.