Sword Arrests

Source: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS - A fight involving a sword this morning in St. Louis leads to one injury and four arrests. Police say four men in a car near the Mississippi riverfront attacked two other men. One of them brandished what police called a long sword. They say a suspect with the sword cut the arm of one of those attacked. The two victims ran away, but the attackers pursued them. The victims spotted a police car at the corner of the downtown loft district around 1 am and sought help. Police then arrested the four men in the car.