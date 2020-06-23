Symphony of Toys concert includes holiday music, toy donations

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Symphony will play holiday music Sunday for the Symphony of Toys concert. Students in the Missouri Symphony Conservatory will also perform in the concert.

In the theater lobby, guests can make donations to Toys for Tots, a program run by the United States Marine Corps. The toys need to be unopened and new.

Karen Kanakis is a soloist in the concert. She said the concert features "a beautiful blend music."

"There's a little something for everyone in this concert," she said. Kanakis sings multiple songs, like "O Holy Night." Her husband is also a soloist.

Annika Moser, a student in the Conservatory, said she loves the Christmas music, including "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."

"It's a really good way to end the concert and start the Christmas season," she said. "For me at least, it's a nice break from school and finals and everything like that."

The concert is from 3 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and free for children under 18.