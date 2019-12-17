Symphony of Toys gives back to the community

2 days 1 hour 26 minutes ago Sunday, December 15 2019 Dec 15, 2019 Sunday, December 15, 2019 4:00:00 PM CST December 15, 2019 in News
By: Elyse Schoenig, KOMU 8 News Reporter

COLUMBIA — The Missouri Symphony and Shelter Insurance hosted their 49th annual "Symphony of Toys" performance at the Missouri Theatre this afternoon.

Brianna Trainor, the orchestra's personnel manager, described the event as a fun event for the community.

"I think it gets everybody in more of a festive spirit, especially with cold weather and everyone trapped inside," Trainor said.

The performance featured the Missouri Symphony Orchestra and Conservatory and The Columbia Chorale, as well as guest violinist Chloe Trevor and singer Anna Mandina.

Before the show, children of the Missouri Symphony Conservatory played for families and early arrivers. Trainor described the significance of this opportunity for aspiring young musicians.

"It's exciting to get them performing on another venue that's not just on their concert stage," Trainor said.

The Missouri Symphony's Director of Development Monica Palmer appreciates the event's family atmosphere, as a mother of two herself.

"I think that Columbia is a community that embraces the arts of all forms, and that's a wonderful thing," Palmer said.

Boxes to place toy donations sat at the venue's front doors. When the show ended, the toys were sent directly to Toys for Tots.

"We don't really have any specific goals of what we need, just that people think of others this time of year," Missouri Symphony executive director Trent Rash said.

Toy donations go to children of veteran Marines.

The event will run again next year as they celebrate its 50-year anniversary. 

More News

Grid
List

Holiday party at downtown art studio could result in charges
Holiday party at downtown art studio could result in charges
A Columbia artist who agreed to help out at a holiday gathering at Orr Street Studios on Friday night... More >>
12 minutes ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 5:14:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Guy Fieri to open Branson restaurant
Guy Fieri to open Branson restaurant
BRANSON— Guy Fieri is coming to Branson, Missouri. Guy Fieri’s Branson Kitchen and Bar is scheduled to open in... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 4:23:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

MoDOT is confident it has enough salt for the winter season
MoDOT is confident it has enough salt for the winter season
JEFFERSON CITY - - Since the snowfall stopped Tuesday morning, MoDOT plows and trucks have been clearing off the last... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 3:54:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Dog rescued from frozen Boone County pond
Dog rescued from frozen Boone County pond
BOONE COUNTY - Firefighters from the Boone County Fire Protection District rescued a dog who had fallen through ice at... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 3:48:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Project proposed to connect Discovery Parkway to Rolling Hills intersection
Project proposed to connect Discovery Parkway to Rolling Hills intersection
COLUMBIA - Governor Mike Parson wants the state to fund a connecting road between Discovery Parkway and the intersection of... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 3:30:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Protesters send message to Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer
Protesters send message to Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer
JEFFERSON CITY - Ahead of this week's planned historic vote by the U.S. House of Representatives on whether or not... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 2:11:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Truman State professor suspended after prostitution charge
Truman State professor suspended after prostitution charge
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) – A Truman State University professor and church elder has been charged with seeking sexual favors from... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 2:06:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Appeals court approves controversial Grain Belt power line
Appeals court approves controversial Grain Belt power line
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri appeals court on Tuesday gave approval to the state's portion of a controversial... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 1:15:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Police ask for assistance identifying purse thief
Police ask for assistance identifying purse thief
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a man who has been stealing purses from... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 12:17:00 PM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Ceres will return to the top of Missouri State Capitol
Ceres will return to the top of Missouri State Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY - A statue of Ceres, the Roman goddess of agriculture, will return to the top of the Missouri... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 9:31:00 AM CST December 17, 2019 in News

Suspect in January homicide booked into Boone County jail
Suspect in January homicide booked into Boone County jail
COLUMBIA - The man charged in the January 2019 death of John Albers was booked into the Boone County jail... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 7:12:54 AM CST December 17, 2019 in News

UM System to announce Transportation Innovation Center
UM System to announce Transportation Innovation Center
COLUMBIA - The UM System is set to announce a joint effort with MoDOT on Tuesday. The new partnership... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, December 17 2019 Dec 17, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 3:32:00 AM CST December 17, 2019 in News

City council approves amendment to divide lot for hotel at the mall
City council approves amendment to divide lot for hotel at the mall
COLUMBIA- The Columbia City Council approved an amendment to divide a lot on the Columbia Mall property to make way... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, December 16 2019 Dec 16, 2019 Monday, December 16, 2019 10:38:00 PM CST December 16, 2019 in News

I-70 exit reopened after semi-truck crash
I-70 exit reopened after semi-truck crash
COLUMBIA -- The Interstate 70 eastbound exit to the Highway 63 connector was reopened after a single vehicle crash Monday... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, December 16 2019 Dec 16, 2019 Monday, December 16, 2019 8:49:00 PM CST December 16, 2019 in News

TARGET 8: BUYER BEWARE - How new is brand new?
TARGET 8: BUYER BEWARE - How new is brand new?
COLUMBIA - Greg, Phyllis and the rest of the Smolens family moved to Columbia from Arizona 14 months ago. ... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, December 16 2019 Dec 16, 2019 Monday, December 16, 2019 7:28:00 PM CST December 16, 2019 in News

Democrats lay out case for Wednesday Trump impeachment vote
Democrats lay out case for Wednesday Trump impeachment vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats laid out their impeachment case against President Donald Trump on Monday, a sweeping report accusing... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, December 16 2019 Dec 16, 2019 Monday, December 16, 2019 7:01:32 PM CST December 16, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night
UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night
MID-MISSOURI - A winter storm is bringing snow and ice accumulation to Missouri followed by frigid temperatures. This post will... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, December 16 2019 Dec 16, 2019 Monday, December 16, 2019 6:59:00 PM CST December 16, 2019 in Weather

Columbia man selected to judge Westminster Dog Show
Columbia man selected to judge Westminster Dog Show
COLUMBIA -- Columbia resident Edmund Dziuk will serve as a judge during the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, December 16 2019 Dec 16, 2019 Monday, December 16, 2019 5:51:00 PM CST December 16, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 25°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6pm 22°
7pm 26°
8pm 25°
9pm 24°