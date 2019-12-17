Symphony of Toys gives back to the community

COLUMBIA — The Missouri Symphony and Shelter Insurance hosted their 49th annual "Symphony of Toys" performance at the Missouri Theatre this afternoon.

Brianna Trainor, the orchestra's personnel manager, described the event as a fun event for the community.

"I think it gets everybody in more of a festive spirit, especially with cold weather and everyone trapped inside," Trainor said.

The performance featured the Missouri Symphony Orchestra and Conservatory and The Columbia Chorale, as well as guest violinist Chloe Trevor and singer Anna Mandina.

Before the show, children of the Missouri Symphony Conservatory played for families and early arrivers. Trainor described the significance of this opportunity for aspiring young musicians.

"It's exciting to get them performing on another venue that's not just on their concert stage," Trainor said.

The Missouri Symphony's Director of Development Monica Palmer appreciates the event's family atmosphere, as a mother of two herself.

"I think that Columbia is a community that embraces the arts of all forms, and that's a wonderful thing," Palmer said.

Boxes to place toy donations sat at the venue's front doors. When the show ended, the toys were sent directly to Toys for Tots.

"We don't really have any specific goals of what we need, just that people think of others this time of year," Missouri Symphony executive director Trent Rash said.

Toy donations go to children of veteran Marines.

The event will run again next year as they celebrate its 50-year anniversary.